'They will not be funded': GOPer says McCarthy's ouster 'inevitable' if government not shut down

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) warned that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's (R-CA) removal was "inevitable" if he refused to force a government shutdown in the coming weeks.

During an appearance on Steve Bannon's War Room podcast, Jackson railed at the Department of Justice, citing its prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

"I will not basically vote for a continuing resolution unless it has some kind of impact on the DOJ and the FBI in the way that they've gone rogue over the last couple of years," he said. "If they've got time to endlessly pursue these [Jan. 6] misdemeanors and prosecute them like they're felonies, denying bail and putting people in solitary confinement, they've got too much time. If they've got time to spend on every waking hour trying to keep Trump from running again, which is what they're doing time to cover up the abundant crimes of the Biden family, you know, including bribes from our adversaries and our enemies."

Jackson said many of the employees of the DOJ were "not pure in their intentions."

Bannon wondered if conservative Republicans in the House would take steps to remove McCarthy if the government was not shut down.

"I'm gonna be honest with you I think that that is that's inevitable if we continue to rely on the Democrats to pass these important — this is this important legislation coming out of the House," Jackson opined.

