John Eastman strolls out of Fulton County jail and immediately declares election stolen
MSNBC/screen grab

Former Trump attorney John Eastman continued to insist the 2020 presidential election was stolen minutes after he turned himself in to be arrested at an Atlanta-area jail.

MSNBC's Ali Vitali caught up with Eastman moments after being charged for allegedly conspiring with Donald Trump and others to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

"Do you still think the election was stolen?" Vitali asked.

"Absolutely," Eastman replied. "No question, no question at all."

Eastman, however, offered no comment on other details of his case. He would not comment on possible immunity from prosecution or say if he was subjected to a mugshot during his arrest.

Watch the video clip from MSNBC below or at this link.

