GOP's Ronny Jackson may have been communicating with Oath Keepers during Jan. 6 riot: court documents
Dr. Ronny Jackson, White House photo by Pete Souza.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) may have been in contact with Oath Keepers members during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

A newly released trove of text messages shows members of the right-wing militia discussing security for some top Donald Trump allies ahead of the congressional certification of Joe Biden's election win, and Oath Keepers co-founder Stewart Rhodes asked an associate for Jackson's cell phone number, reported Politico.

“Dr. Ronnie Jackson — on the move," wrote an unidentified person. "Needs protection. If anyone inside cover him. He has critical data to protect."

“Help with what?” Rhodes replied. “Give him my cell.”

A spokesperson for Jackson, who had served as White House physician to Trump and his two immediate predecessors, did not respond to request for comment.

Kelly Meggs, an Oath Keepers member among six indicted on seditious conspiracy charges, mentioned on Jan. 3, 2021, that allies had discussed militia members “on the call with congressmen” and “wanted to say thank you all for providing and protecting us.”

https://twitter.com/hugolowell/status/1516236408259756033

