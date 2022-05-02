Ronny Jackson refuses to speak to Jan. 6 Committee -- and accuses it of running a 'ruthless crusade'
Dr. Ronny Jackson (White House photo by Pete Souza)

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said on Monday that he would not accept the Jan. 6 Committee's invitation to testify about his contact with Oath Keepers during the Capitol attack.

In a letter to Jackson on Tuesday, the committee said that "various individuals and organizations" tried to "obstruct Congress’s official proceeding to count electoral votes."

"Certain relevant facts have recently emerged, including in filings by the U.S. Department of Justice in ongoing criminal proceedings related to the Proud Boys and Oath Keeper organizations," the committee wrote.

The letter includes text messages from alleged rioters seeking to "help" Jackson.

"Dr. Ronnie Jackson – on the move. Needs protection. If anyone inside cover him. He has critical data to protect," one message read.

Jackson told reporters on Tuesday that he would refuse the invitation to testify.

“I will not participate in the illegitimate Committee’s ruthless crusade against President Trump and his allies," Jackson said.

The committee on Tuesday also extended invitations to Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL).


