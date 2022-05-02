Jan. 6 committee sends voluntary interview requests to three MAGA lawmakers
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. Secretary of Veterans Affairs, Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, meets with Senator Jon Tester (D-MT) at his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 17, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The House Select Committee investigating the January 6th Capitol riots has sent voluntary interview requests to three Republican lawmakers involved in former President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn his election loss.

The panel notified Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) that congressional investigators would like to ask them about their potential involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection, reported Politico's Kyle Cheney.

Biggs and Brooks have been linked to Ali Alexander and other organizers of the "Stop the Steal" rally that Trump addressed just before the start of the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and Jackson was mentioned in text conversations by Oath Keepers members during the riot.

Jackson denied that he had ever heard of the Oath Keepers or its co-founder Stewart Rhodes, who has been indicted for seditious conspiracy over his plot to stop Congress from certifying the 2020 presidential election.

