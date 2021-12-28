Texas sheriff fires MAGA rioter deputy who called Jan. 6 'the best day of my life': report
NEWS4SA screenshot

The firing of a Texas sheriff's deputy who participated in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol has been upheld by her employer, KSAT reports.

Roxanne Mathai, 47, was fired by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office after photos she posted to social media showing her at the Capitol on Jan. 6 were discovered. Sheriff Javier Salazar said he had forwarded Mathai's Facebook posts to the FBI and D.C. police. According to Salazar, Mathai had been on leave since October.

According to a report from Business Insider via Yahoo news, Mathai followed up her first mention about attending the riot by writing on her Facebook page, "Not gonna lie.....aside from my kids, this was, indeed, the best day of my life. And it's not over yet,"

When appealing her firing, Mathai said she only went to D.C. on that day to witness a historical event.

“I just thought it was the most ridiculous thing I’d ever heard," Salazar said of Mathai's defense. "It’s not like you’re standing there for the signing of the Declaration of Independence. That’s a historic event. You’re there when fellow Americans lost their lives. That’s nothing to be proud of."

In an interview back in June with WOIA, Mathai called her dismissal "political."

"Just because they're climbing wall doesn't mean that there's violence just because they're climbing a wall doesn't mean that it's illegal," said Mathai. "It's stupid. And it's frowned upon maybe, and that was my personal opinion at the time. Again, I'm taking videos of everything, because it's a historical moment."

Mathai's attorneys say they plan to file a wrongful termination suit, but KSAT found no evidence of a suit being filed as of this Monday.

