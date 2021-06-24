San Antonio sheriff's lieutenant fired after boasting Capitol riot was 'best day of my life'

According to KSAT, a sheriff's lieutenant in Bexar County, Texas, which includes the city of San Antonio, has been fired after she participated in the attack on the Capitol on January 6 — and boasted on social media that it was the "best day of my life."

"Lt. Roxanne Mathai, 46, was given an order of dismissal five months after BCSO Sheriff Javier Salazar said he intended to never have her set foot in a BCSO building again," reported KSAT's Dillon Collier. "Mathai's attendance of the insurrection first became public in report by the KSAT 12 Defenders on Jan. 7. She later claimed through an attorney she was unaware of the bloodshed, including a slain police officer, at the riot."

Mathai reportedly posted photos on Facebook showing rioters inside the Capitol after breaking through police lines.

"Not gonna lie.....aside from my kids, this was, indeed, the best day of my life. And it's not over yet," Mathai wrote on Facebook.

The Capitol riot played host to a number of people from military and law enforcement backgrounds, prompting police across the country to confront extremism in their ranks.