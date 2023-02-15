Utah students taunt opponents by barking like dogs and hurling anti-Asian slurs
Students at a Utah high school were disciplined for shouting racist slurs and barking like dogs at Asian American and Polynesian players on an opposing basketball team.

Weber School District ordered the Roy High School students to receive instruction on "appropriate behavior" and other disciplinary actions following an investigation into the Jan. 13 game against Hunter High School after their taunts were recorded on video, reported The Salt Lake Tribune.

“As a school, we recognize and acknowledge our behavior has been harmful to others,” said Roy High School principal Michael Martini in a letter. “We sincerely apologize to Hunter High and any other communities that have been impacted by these actions.”

Hunter High School parents said Roy students last year had shouted the racial epithet "dog eater" at their players, which resulted in a report to the Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA), and the students did not repeat the slur but alluded to it by barking, and students shouted "go home and eat more rice" and mocked Latino players.

Parents told the newspaper no disciplinary action was taken last year, and they said Roy administrators brushed off a Hunter mother and coach when they raised concerns about this year's taunts.

Weber School District questioned whether the taunting was racist or "situational," based on action during the game, and ultimately concluded the behavior was unsportsmanlike, and will require Roy students to sit in the upper section of the stands rather than alongside the court for the next two home games.

The school banned taunts, animal noises and demeaning cheers during games and will have more staffers at games to monitor their behavior.

