Russian state outlet RT reaches out to Tucker Carlson

Tucker Carlson became a free agent Monday, and at least one suitor may have already emerged for the controversial right-wing cable host.

Russia Today, the state-run television network that broadcasts in the U.S. and around the world as “RT,” hinted that it could be a landing spot for Carlson after the his surprising dismissal from Fox News.

“Hey @TuckerCarlson, you can always question more with @RT_com,” the network tweeted from its English language account.

Carlson has promoted conspiracy theories about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that have been picked up by the Russian state media channel, The New York Times reports.

RELATED: Tucker Carlson's firing came 'straight from' Rupert Murdoch: Report

TheRighting’s Howard Polskin, who covers right-wing media, told The Times that Carlson’s options include other outlets such as NewsNation or Newsmax, or he could create his own media brand.

“He’s probably the biggest individual personality and brand in conservative media,” Polskin said, noting that his addition to a smaller outlet such as PJ Media or The Daily Caller, “it would be like an injection of superfuel.”