Russian lawmaker calls for kidnapping Dem congressman if he travels abroad

On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that a member of the Russian State Duma advocated for kidnapping U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) on live TV.

Gallego, a retired U.S. Marine, recently took a trip to Ukraine amid increased Russian threats and aggression toward the country, and urged Biden to take harsher action.

"After returning to the United States from his recent trip to Ukraine, Gallego urged the Biden administration to take additional steps to deter further Russian aggression toward its neighbor by sanctioning Russia and arming Ukraine," reported Julia Davis. "In his interview from Kyiv on Sunday ... Gallego said that Ukraine should be provided with more advanced weaponry that 'will actually put a toll on the Russian troop movements and, you know, unfortunately that means we have to kill some Russians.'"

READ MORE: Capitol riot committee weighing an 'explosive question' on Trump's criminal liability: report

All of this enraged Aleksei Zhuravlyov, who chairs the Russian nationalist Rodina Party — and he openly discussed abducting Gallego and imprisoning him in Russia on the state TV program "60 Minutes" with Olga Skabeeva.

"Zhuravlyov specified that Gallego should be snatched from wherever he’s at, brought to Russia and forced to explain 'whom he wanted to kill,'" said the report. "'This is how we should be acting ... Spend 25 years in prison and then when you get out — 'IF' you get out — you can tell us whom you wanted to kill,' said Zhuravlyov. Skabeeva concurred and chimed in: ... 'he [Gallego] could also be imprisoned for his intent to kill Russians.' She bitterly complained about the attention opposition leader Alexei Navalny is receiving from the human rights organizations, as opposed to Bout. Zhuravlyov continued: 'This is how we should be dealing with these bastards. We can grab him out of Ukraine and there’s nothing they could do, with our capabilities.'"

In response to the threats, Gallego had a simple comment:





This comes as Russian state TV has beat a continuous drum of fear and aggression toward President Joe Biden, and even speculating that Russia may need to go to war against him.

You can read more here.