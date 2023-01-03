Trump launches fresh round of attacks on Georgia election worker Ruby Freeman: 'Now it gets really bad'
Donald J. Trump speaks to guests at a rally in Greenwood, Neb. on May 1, 2022. (Right Cheer/Flickr)

Donald Trump issued a fresh round of attacks on a Georgia election worker around whom he has centered an election conspiracy that she says has ruined her life.

Ruby Freeman told the House select committee that Trump's false claims had unleashed a barrage of death threats that forced her to move and made her afraid to give her name, but the former president renewed those debunked allegations just days after a special grand jury in Fulton County wrapped up a criminal probe of his post-election conduct there.

"Wow! Has anyone seen the Ruby Freeman 'contradictions' of her sworn testimony? Now this is 'BIG STUFF,'" Trump posted on his Truth Social website. "Look what was captured by Cobb County police body cameras on January 4, 2021. 'And everything they are saying is false. Everything from the quote unquote SUITCASES OF THE BALLOT BOXES, TO THE WHY WE OPENED THEM BACK UP. EVERYTHING THEY SAID WAS FALSE.THE FBI…REACHED OUT TO ME ONLY TO CLEAR MY SOCIAL MEDIA (evidence tampering?)…COUNT WAS LOW, IT WAS REALLY LOW.' Now it gets really bad."

"'BOOM under the table. Cut the zip ties to scan them so the number would go up…so that’s how the number was CREATED, by the ballots going through the scanner…I do want an attorney. IT’S ALL A FRAUD. EVERYTHING THEY ARE SAYING IS FALSE. FROM THE SUITCASES OF THE BALLOT BOXES, TO WHY WE OPENED THEM BACK UP. EVERYTHING THEY SAID WAS FALSE,'” Trump added. "They got Ruby 7 top D.C. lawyers and protection from the FBI (Again?). WHY? She then 'changed' her statements - LIED? TROUBLE FOR RUBY!!!"

It's not clear what prompted the fresh attacks on Freeman, whose daughter Shaye Moss was also targeted for abuse by the former president and his allies, but the claims resemble those tweeted out Monday by former Housing and Urban Development appointee and Trump campaign field director Robert Bowes.

"What will the Great State of Georgia do with the Ruby Freeman MESS?" Trump posted. "Why not just tell the TRUTH, get rid of the turmoil and guilt, and take our Country back from the evils and treachery of the Radical Left monsters who want to see America die? MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

