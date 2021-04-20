Rudy Giuliani slammed for lying that Maxine Waters made a 'direct threat to the jury' in the Chauvin trial

On Monday, former President Donald Trump's longtime ally Rudy Giuliani posted a Twitter rant against Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA), accusing her of making a "direct threat" against the jury in the Derek Chauvin trial in Minnesota.
Maxine Waters did exactly what Donald J. Trump did not do. But worse! It was a deliberate call for violence and a… https://t.co/ifJaOvub2P— Rudy W. Giuliani (@Rudy W. Giuliani)1618879670.0
Contrary to Giuliani's claim, Waters' claim that protesters should be "more confrontational" if Chauvin is acquitted is not actually a threat of violence, against the jury or against anyone else — and indeed, the judge in the case made clear that while he wasn't fond of her commenting on the case, it did not taint the jury.
Commenters on social media quickly scorned Giuliani, some of them reminding him he had said far worse at the "Save America" rally mere minutes before a violent pro-Trump mob invaded the U.S. Capitol.
Rudy. One question. What did “let’s have trial by combat!” mean? https://t.co/xSshWrFoiY— Liberal World Order Stan 🌐 (@Liberal World Order Stan 🌐)1618880156.0
This is too easy... Trial by combat! https://t.co/4ZsellTrTl— Howard Johnson Esq (@Howard Johnson Esq)1618879993.0
This. Is. Insanity. The crowd that Maxine Waters spoke to didn’t march to The Capitol, infiltrate it, cause milli… https://t.co/tSiYj9Th5A— Daniel Pants (@Daniel Pants)1618879927.0
@RudyGiuliani No you did! You did it for him! Go wipe the brown sticky stuff running down your face.— Ms B (@Ms B)1618880005.0
@RudyGiuliani What? She did exactly what trump didn't do, but worse??? So she didn't do anything? But better? I'm c… https://t.co/S44OuCTfNd— Billie Ruben (@Billie Ruben)1618879859.0
@RudyGiuliani Mr Giuliani, I really think you need to do another press conference. I think an issue as big as this… https://t.co/R64BIQr4Pw— Reptilian Overlord #38274619 (@Reptilian Overlord #38274619)1618879900.0
@RudyGiuliani Uh....... you encouraged trial by combat???— Teresa Terranova🏳️🌈 (@Teresa Terranova🏳️🌈)1618879853.0
@RudyGiuliani Hush, Mayor McCheese. Right now we’re concerned about accountability for those police officers who c… https://t.co/KtqiyIkJJ7— Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️ (@Jean L.P. Jaurès 🌎🔬📚⚖️)1618880582.0
@RudyGiuliani Oh jeez Rudy have u been disbarred yet? Asking for a friend https://t.co/q7tOFYDAT6— Rowicz (@Rowicz)1618879917.0
@RudyGiuliani Followed by “come to DC on the 6th. It will be wild”— Gail Helt (@Gail Helt)1618880032.0
@RudyGiuliani I recall January 6th being fairly violent, and being egged on by you and Mango Mussolini.— Dustin Bushnell (@Dustin Bushnell)1618880394.0
@RudyGiuliani What brand of diapers do you buy? My neighbor lost his mind a few years ago and I need a recommendation.— mike lawrence (@mike lawrence)1618880715.0
@RudyGiuliani Ironically true. She did not gather together a mob and set them off to do dirty work to (Trump hoped… https://t.co/NNHnMjGloV— Rulon James Downard (@Rulon James Downard)1618880853.0
@RudyGiuliani So trump didn’t do something but worse ? Crazy Rudy Remember Trial by Combat? Sounds familiar?— Tonchi 😷 🌊 ReSisTer 🌊 (@Tonchi 😷 🌊 ReSisTer 🌊)1618880379.0
@RudyGiuliani Sure. https://t.co/58XIEblz0A— John Holmes (@John Holmes)1618879913.0
@RudyGiuliani I thought you were in support of "trial by combat"— Mondale should have won 🦭 (@Mondale should have won 🦭)1618880209.0
@RudyGiuliani You have gone FULL cray-cray! 🤣— DEFCON 4 (@DEFCON 4)1618880280.0
@RudyGiuliani https://t.co/jGQODSyngs— #TheFormerGuyIsDone! 4️⃣6️⃣ 🕶 (@#TheFormerGuyIsDone! 4️⃣6️⃣ 🕶)1618880309.0
@RudyGiuliani Maxine Waters did exactly what Donald J. Trump would do. But better Her call was a deliberate call… https://t.co/CybnG2u0ww— Tania Banks (@Tania Banks)1618879832.0