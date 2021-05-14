Rudy Giuliani mocked for badly misspelling GOP candidate's name in bizarre Twitter endorsement

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on CNN (screengrab)
Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tweeted out an endorsement of Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano -- but it quickly imploded after he badly misspelled the candidate's name.
In a tweet posted on Friday morning, Giuliani claimed that "Doug Mastrianni (sic) is the man to straighten out PA" and included a bizarre photoshopped image that featured Giuliani himself holding a Civil War-era saber.
Also included in the photo were Mastriano himself and Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, who became famous for her failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Giuliani's tweet elicited instant ridicule among his followers -- check out some reactions below.
Candidate's name misspelled: ✅ Goofy, unflattering pic of Rudy: ✅ Gratuitous, creepy bearing of weapon: ✅ Perfect R… https://t.co/T6ZBGdC2zO— Jonathan Chait (@Jonathan Chait)1621000986.0
@RudyGiuliani When you’re so drunk at 10am that you think this picture of you screaming and holding a sword is some… https://t.co/PCJO1OBQYc— Dboon Oggle (@Dboon Oggle)1621000587.0
@RudyGiuliani This poster manages to fully capture the insane madness of maga world. 😂 Gotta be satire, right?— Legally Grond 🇺🇸 (@Legally Grond 🇺🇸)1621000748.0
@RudyGiuliani @willmenaker Rudy, did you ever apologize to Jenna for giving her Covid by farting on her?— NOTTheALFPodcast (@NOTTheALFPodcast)1621001399.0
@RudyGiuliani Is he any relation to Mastriano, the guy who is actually running?— Sister Celluloid (@Sister Celluloid)1621001475.0
@RudyGiuliani I don’t know if I trust the guy that buttdials with a sword.— Dave Hargis 🇺🇸 (@Dave Hargis 🇺🇸)1621000697.0