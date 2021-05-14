Rudy Giuliani mocked for badly misspelling GOP candidate's name in bizarre Twitter endorsement
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on CNN (screengrab)

Former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tweeted out an endorsement of Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano -- but it quickly imploded after he badly misspelled the candidate's name.

In a tweet posted on Friday morning, Giuliani claimed that "Doug Mastrianni (sic) is the man to straighten out PA" and included a bizarre photoshopped image that featured Giuliani himself holding a Civil War-era saber.

Also included in the photo were Mastriano himself and Trump attorney Jenna Ellis, who became famous for her failed attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

