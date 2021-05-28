Judge shoots down Rudy Giuliani's desperate attempt to learn why he's being investigated for crimes

A judge on Friday shot down former Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's desperate attempt to learn the contents of a search warrant that was executed on his office and apartment.

Law and Crime reports that U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken slapped away Giuliani's request to access the warrant by noting that Giuliani cited "no precedent" for someone who hasn't yet been charged with a crime being given access to sensitive law enforcement information.

"If Giuliani is charged with a crime, of course, he will be entitled to production of the search warrant affidavits as part of discovery pursuant to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 16," Oetken wrote.

Oetken also smacked down Giuliani's claim that the search warrant on him was unconstitutional because it may involve material relevant to his time as the president's attorney.

"Lawyers are not immune from searches in criminal investigations," he wrote. "Rather, a law office search 'is nevertheless proper if there is reasonable cause to believe that the specific items sought are located on the property to be searched. The searches here were based on probable cause, and it is precisely to avoid 'unnecessary intrusion on attorney-client communications' that the Government is seeking appointment of a special master."