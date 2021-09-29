'It was all made up!' Maddow reveals bombshell Rudy Giuliani testimony about origins of Trump's big election lie

MSNBC anchor Rachel Maddow on Tuesday examined the origins of former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" of election fraud, which she described as the "current animating force" in the Republican Party.

"I mentioned a few days ago that a Colorado lawsuit was about to become a font of information about where all this stuff came from, about how these lies and conspiracy theories about the election got invented, how they came up with this stuff, how they started propagating it," she said. "I may be wrong, and I'll correct myself if I am, but so far this has not been previously reported on TV."

Maddow noted a deposition of Rudy Giuliani, where he was "under oath explaining the due diligence he did as a lawyer, as an officer of the court, when he decided he needed to go public with these claims that the election was stolen."

Maddow explained Giuliani was asked, "As I'm hearing your testimony, in terms of eyes-on information about your claims about Dominion Voting Systems, we've got some media reports that you generally described, and then you looked at some Facebook postings that you described?"

"I don't remember if it was Facebook," Giulian replied. "Those social media posts get all one to me — Facebook, Instagram, Twitter."

"Anything else you laid eyes on?" Giuliani was asked.

"Right now, I can't recall anything else that I laid eyes on," he replied.



At another point in the deposition, Giuliani revealed that he had no evidence to back up his claim that a witness was credible. He went on to deny he was holding a trial by press conference, arguing it was actually just an investigation by press conference.

Giuliani, a former associate attorney general of the United States, argued he would be a "terrible lawyer" if he verified unfounded claims before repeating them.

"Again, this deposition from Rudy Giuliani, filed in a defamation cates, but that story he admits was just concocted is what ultimately led to the attack on the U.S. Capitol building on January 6," Maddow noted. "It's all made up."



