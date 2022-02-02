Trump’s 2nd term would be so crazy America will long for Rudy Giuliani: conservative
Rudy Giuliani, photo by Gage Skidmore.

Rudy Giuliani's antics during the Trump administration turned "America's Mayor" into a "Saturday Night Live" punchline, but even though former U.S. Associate Attorney General has sunken so low he's had his law license suspended, America will be wishing for the time when he had the president's ear if Donald Trump is elected to a second term.

Conservative writer Charlie Sykes made that case in The Bulwark.

"Amidst all of the bizarre scenes from the Trump presidency’s twilight attempted coup, pay attention to this one. As the defeated president flailed around for ways to keep his grip on power, he considered having the military seize voting machines. But the scheme was blocked by … Rudy Giuliani," he noted. "This is worth pondering for a moment. Trump’s coup attempt had become so barking mad that it was too much for the Melting Mayor of Four Seasons Landscaping."

Giuliani was not the only Trump acolyte who drew a line in the sand. Attorney General Bill Barr would not go along with requests for the Department of Justice to seize voting machines and Vice President Mike Pence refused Trump's requests to overturn the election results.

"So, this is worth thinking about: Pence, Barr, and Giuliani were not merely Trump loyalists: over the last four years, they had repeatedly shown a willingness to rationalize, lie, cover-up, bully, bluster, and bend the law for Trump’s benefit," he wrote. "For all their many faults, Pence, Barr, and even Giuliani came from a different era of American politics, with lingering (and rapidly fading) memories of the rule of law and a (more or less) decent respect for the opinions of mankind."

Sykes worried what that would mean for a second term absent aides who would occasionally refuse to go along with his authoritarianism.

He wrote, "in a second Trump term, they won’t be there. It will be all Kayleighs, Bannons, Epshteyns, McEntees, Bonginos, D’Souzas, and Stephen Millers. So consider this: In Trump 2.0, we may look back on Bill Barr, Mike Pence, and — God forgive me — Rudy Giuliani with a certain sense of nostalgia, because where are those lines now?"

Read the full column.

