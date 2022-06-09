'Criminals!' Rudy Giuliani lashes out at Jan. 6 committee on eve of public hearings

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani accused multiple members of Congress on the eve of public hearings by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Giuliani was interviewed on Newsmax by Greg Kelly, the son of former NYPD Commissioner Raymond Kelly.

The host noted Giuliani had testified behind closed doors and asked the former attorney what he thought would happen.

"I think the thing has become a complete political side-show from a group of people who should be investigated for perpetrating the Russian hoax," Giuliani.

Giuliani was implicated both times Trump was impeached by Congress.

"It's like ridiculous, the criminals are holding the hearing!" Giuliani said.

"Mr. Mayor, you will be vindicated," Kelly predicted. "And I look forward to seeing you receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for all your trouble."

