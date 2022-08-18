Rudy Giuliani warns 'our country might possibly be too dumb to be a democracy'

Former U.S. Associate Attorney General Rudy Giuliani questioned the intelligence of his fellow Americans during an appearance Newsmax only days after he was informed he is a "target" of a criminal investigation in Georgia for his role in overturning the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani told host Rob Schmitt about why the American people should think he has credibility along with Donald Trump.

"If the American people don't know what's going on by now, then our country could possibly be too dumb to be a democracy," said the disgraced former attorney under criminal investigation for trying to subvert democracy.

The election denier went on to expound on his conspiracy theories.

"I mean, it is quite obvious that they will frame him with every single thing they've got," the former Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney said.

"And if you don't realize they stole the election, there's something wrong here, because a group that would do that," Giuliani continued as if his delusions were reality "that I just described, in order to first keep him from being president, then destroy him on false pretenses."

"Of course, they would steal an election and it's not the first election Democrats stole," Giuliani alleged without evidence.

The former New York City mayor said, "They know how to steal elections, they run big cities that are crooked."

Watch below or at this link.