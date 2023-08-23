Rudy Giuliani, acting as his own lawyer, asks NYC court to toss suit by ex-ShopRite worker jailed for patting him on the back

A website called The Rudy Giuliani Freedom Fund, which appears to be raising for money on his behalf.

"Rudy's loyalty to President Trump and the truth has come with a hefty price," the site claims.

Donald Trump is holding a fundraiser for Rudy Giuliani at his Bedminster Golf Club to help him with the cash necessary to pay his lawyers over the 2020 election conspiracies, according to an invitation posted online.

It follows former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen mentioned on Monday night, explaining the last person Trump should leave desperate is Giuliani.

"There is never a reason for Donald that you can isolate and say, why is he paying, well, you know, for Don Jr., right, or for Kimberly 'gargoyle,'" Cohen said, referring to Guilfoyle. "But we don't know as to why not for Jenna Ellis. Why not for Rudy Giuliani? Donald is an idiot.

"Let me be very clear when it comes to paying money, he is truly an idiot. He has not learned yet that the last person you want — three people you don't want to throw under the bus like that, your lawyer, your doctor, and your mechanic. Because one way or the other you're going to go down the hill and there will be no brakes. That's the problem."



It's unknown who's jet Giuliani was on.

