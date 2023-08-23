Rudy Giuliani, acting as his own lawyer, asks NYC court to toss suit by ex-ShopRite worker jailed for patting him on the back
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani outside state Supreme Court in Manhattan, Sept. 8, 2022. - Molly Crane-Newman/New York Daily News/TNS

NEW YORK — Rudy Giuliani has asked a Manhattan federal court judge to toss a lawsuit brought by a former ShopRite worker alleging the ex-mayor’s bogus assault accusations derailed his life. Acting as his own lawyer, Giuliani said comments he made that caused supermarket employee Daniel Gill to lose his job and land in jail were his legally permitted opinions. The two men crossed paths in June 2022 as Giuliani was stumping for his son, Andrew, on Staten Island during his failed run for governor. CCTV footage of the incident in a Charleston ShopRite shows Gill approach Giuliani, give him a singl...