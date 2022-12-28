Rudy Giuliani says he lost $6 million in clients due to investigations
Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani said this week that he and former President Donald Trump deserved awards for being the "most honest" men in America.

During an interview with OAN, Giuliani insisted that he had been vindicated despite years of investigations.

"They had no probable cause to come into this apartment almost two years ago and raid it," Giuliani said. "And they had no probable cause to raid my law office, which is the worst thing in the world."

The former New York mayor said he had lost $6 million in business because of the investigations.

"They couldn't find a single misdemeanor to charge me with," he added. "I mean, they should give me an award for being the most honest man in America — or Trump. We've been investigated so much, and they can't find a damn thing."

Last year, a New York court suspended Giuliani's law license due to his conduct while trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of Trump.

The court accused Giuliani of "attorney misconduct" and said he "advanced false statements of fabricated mail-in ballots."

