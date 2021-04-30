Giuliani claims Bill Barr approved search warrant on him — during Trump’s impeachment

On Thursday, faced with an explosion of coverage of the federal investigation into his business dealings in Ukraine, Rudy Giuliani took to Twitter to claim that the search warrant against him was approved by former President Donald Trump's Attorney General William Barr — during the impeachment proceedings.

"The DOJ in late 2019 covertly obtained access to my iCloud and never notified me," said Giuliani. "They invaded the attorney client relationship as we were defending against the phony impeachment. These prosecutors violated the laws, not me. If again, nothing is done, you could be next."

Reporters and legal experts were stunned by Giuliani's latest claim.



