Giuliani claims Bill Barr approved search warrant on him — during Trump’s impeachment

On Thursday, faced with an explosion of coverage of the federal investigation into his business dealings in Ukraine, Rudy Giuliani took to Twitter to claim that the search warrant against him was approved by former President Donald Trump's Attorney General William Barr — during the impeachment proceedings.
"The DOJ in late 2019 covertly obtained access to my iCloud and never notified me," said Giuliani. "They invaded the attorney client relationship as we were defending against the phony impeachment. These prosecutors violated the laws, not me. If again, nothing is done, you could be next."
The DOJ in late 2019 covertly obtained access to my iCloud and never notified me. They invaded the attorney client… https://t.co/PVbNVZkdnR— Rudy W. Giuliani (@Rudy W. Giuliani)1619744895.0
Reporters and legal experts were stunned by Giuliani's latest claim.
🚨 If this is the case, it would mean that BILL BARR's DOJ approved a search warrant for RUDY GIULIANI while he was… https://t.co/FlUceQgkm7— Kenneth P. Vogel (@Kenneth P. Vogel)1619745187.0
DOJ doesn't "covertly obtain access to my iCloud." They obtain a warrant backed by probable cause along with an ord… https://t.co/8u2NG64dIy— Joyce Alene (@Joyce Alene)1619746823.0