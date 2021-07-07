Rudy Giuliani unleashes paranoid NewsMax rant about BLM, Soros and Biden conspiracy to 'destroy America so we become socialists'

Speaking to the right-wing network Newsmax, Rudy Giuliani lashed out at Black Lives Matter falsely claiming that every rally they have called for the killing of police officers.

We "should take the bull off of Black Lives Matter and exactly say what they are -- they are cop killers," said Giuliani.

He went on to say that there are protesters who chant to fry police like bacon. It's a claim that Donald Trump made during the presidential debates in 2020 when he claimed Black Lives Matter invented the chant "pigs in a blanket, fry them like bacon."

A CNN fact-check revealed that the chant came from a 2015 protest in St. Paul, Minnesota that was independent of and not affiliated with the national Black Lives Matter movement.

Giuliani went on to then claim that George Soros supports BLM, as does Joe Biden, Kamala Harris to "destroy America so we become socialists."

While Giuliani didn't clarify how many Black Lives Matter rallies he's attended, his comments appear to be based on a former Black Panther member that Black Lives Matter called a political prisoner. Freddie Hilton is serving a life sentence for the 1971 killing of an Atlanta police officer. An infection in his leg resulted not in an antibiotic treatment but amputation at the jail hospital.

