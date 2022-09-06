Rudy Giuliani seeks to grill judge 'under oath' for approving Mar-a-Lago warrant
Rudy Giuliani appears on Fox & Friends (Fox News/screen grab)

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani argued on Tuesday that a judge should be put "under oath" for signing off on a warrant allowing the FBI to search former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate for stolen government documents.

Giuliani joined conservative podcast host Steve Bannon in celebrating U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's decision to appoint a special master to review evidence seized in the search.

Bannon told Giuliani that Attorney General Merrick Garland should "do the honorable thing" by resigning.

"If this was normal circumstances, someone would introduce an impeachment resolution in the House," Giuliani agreed. "I mean, this is impeachment material here with regard to the attorney general."

Giuliani proposed an investigation into Judge Bruce Reinhart for his role in signing the warrant.

"I'd like to put under oath the FBI agents and the lawyers who selected the biased, prejudiced judge," he explained. "I'd like to put the judge under oath. How the hell was he prejudiced two weeks earlier but not now?"

Giuliani suggested that Reinhart was biased because he had recused himself from an earlier case involving Trump.

Bannon agreed that the investigation should have access to "all the emails, all the meetings, everything."

"The hunters just became the hunted," Bannon crowed. "We're going to take the House. We're going to be able to impeach Garland. This is going to be as big as what they did on Hunter Biden's laptop."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

