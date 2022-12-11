Rudy Giuliani frustrated over Kari Lake's 'solid' case: 'Man, we can't lose this one, right?'

Rudy Giuliani and Christina Bobb, former attorneys for Donald Trump's 2020 presidential campaign, got together on Sunday to reminisce about their adventures and reflect on Kari Lake's battle to overturn the 2022 election in Arizona.

Bobb said that she was working with Lake's team after discovering nearly 300,000 allegedly fraudulent votes.

"It's a phony vote," Giuliani explained.

"And they have almost 300,000 of those," Bobb said. "It's like 298,000. Something like that. And they have eyewitnesses depicting this. Like, this case is so solid the judge is going to have a very hard time throwing it out."

"I think I've heard you say that before, Christine," Giuliani said with sarcasm. "And I think you've heard me say that before, haven't you? Man, we can't lose this one, right?"

"Right," Bobb laughed.

"How many witnesses have we got? 45 witnesses. How many ballots? 230,000," Giuliani ranted. "No hearing! The court will have no hearing! This case is not ripe! Jesus, it's not — what you mean, not ripe? It's not a tomato."

"You and I worked this very closely in 2020 together for Arizona," Bobb recalled. "And I worked Arizona for you back then. Now, working with Kari Lake's team, it's even worse than what we had in 2020."

Trump's team lost dozens and dozens of court cases in 2020 while trying to overturn the presidential election.

Listen to the audio clip below from WABC.