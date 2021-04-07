Rudy Giuliani argues he’s the real victim in lawsuit over his voter fraud lies: report
Donald Trump legal advisor Rudy Giuliani claimed he is the real victim after being sued over his role in pushing the "Big Lie" about election fraud that incited the fatal insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday, Giuliani filed a motion to dismiss a $1.3 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems Inc.

"In his Wednesday filing, Giuliani portrayed himself as a victim, claiming that Dominion made 50 'false and defamatory statements' about him in its complaint. He also claimed the lawsuit improperly sought 'exorbitant' damages without actually identifying any financial harm it suffered as a result of the lawyer's claims about Dominion," Bloomberg News reported Wednesday.

"The filing didn't attempt to back up any of Giuliani's wild claims about Dominion, but it suggested he may do so later if the case continues," Bloomberg noted.