Was Rudy Giuliani 'drunk out of his mind' when he impersonated the Queen of England at 9/11 dinner?
Screengrab.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani held his annual 9/11 dinner on Saturday evening.

Lawyers Victoria Toensing and Joe diGenova, former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, NYPD Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch and Trump pardon recipient Eddie Gallagher were in attendance according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman.

Former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski posted to clips of Giuliani speaking to Twitter.

"Rudy rolled into the 9/11 dinner drunk out of his mind tonight. Here he is giving his Queen Elisabeth impression, and assuring the audience he was never with a young girl and Prince Andrew," Filipkowski wrote.

"I'm not sure I have ever seen someone give a speech at a formal occasion as drunk as Rudy Giuliani is right now at the 9/11 dinner," he added.



