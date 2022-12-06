Watch: Rudy Giuliani requests break in ethics hearing as he's hit with impeaching evidence

Rudy Giuliani, ex-attorney for former President Donald Trump, asked for a sudden break at an ethics hearing on Tuesday as he was about to be hit with impeaching evidence.

Hamilton "Phil" Fox of the District of Columbia Office of Disciplinary Counsel methodically questioned Giuliani about his work on the 2020 presidential election. A day earlier, Fox accused Giuliani of "weaponiz[ing] his law license to bring a frivolous action in an attempt to undermine the Constitution."

At one point on Tuesday, Fox noted that Giuliani has tried to vindicate himself by pointing to a 2020 election case in Pennsylvania.

"I agree that I cited the case," Giuliani said.

"For the proposition that in the future, if the ballots, the mail-in ballots were not dated, they wouldn't be accepted?" Fox said.

"OK, I mean, that's what it says," Giuliani said of his filing.

"But that's not what the case says, is it?" Fox pointed out.

"I don't recall that," Giuliani replied.

At that point, Fox produced a copy of the case Giuliani cited.

Trump's former attorney quickly called for a recess.

"Could I take a short break?" he asked.

The hearing was scheduled to restart at 1:30 p.m. ET.

