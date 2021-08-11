Rudy Giuliani told FBI has was 'under no obligation to tell the truth' while campaigning for Trump: transcript

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani admitted to the FBI that he lied during media appearances about members within the agency feeding him dirt on investigations into Hillary Clinton.

Transcripts of Giuliani's FBI interviews obtained by the Washington Post reveal that Giuliani told agents that he could be completely cavalier with the truth while he was making media appearances to support Trump's candidacy.

"There's no obligation to tell the truth," Giuliani told FBI agents of his decision to "throw a fake" and concoct information that the FBI was supposedly giving him about Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

The FBI interview took place in 2018 when the agency was investigating whether any of its agents improperly leaked information to the former New York mayor who is now best known for his failed efforts to help former President Donald Trump overturn the results of the 2020 election.

"Giuliani's public credibility has suffered significantly since 2016," notes the Post. "He is under investigation by federal prosecutors in New York for his dealings with Ukrainian figures in the run-up to the 2020 election, and his license to practice law has been suspended in New York and D.C. over his unfounded claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election."