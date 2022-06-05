Rudy Giuliani forgets 9/11: 'Do you remember a mass murder when I was mayor? I don't'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani seemed to forget about the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 and said that he could not "remember a mass murder" during his tenure.

Giuliani made the remarks during an interview on Real America's Voice on Friday. The former mayor suggested that his son Andrew, who is running for governor, had policies that would prevent school shootings like the one in Uvalde, Texas.

"It all can be done. It's not magic," Giuliani said. "I did it. We didn't have mental people."

"Do you remember a mass murder when I was mayor? I don't," the former mayor added. "If it happened, I don't remember. It couldn't have been too mass. I don't remember a mass murder. I don't remember a riot."

In the past, Giuliani has been criticized for praising his own response to the Sept. 11 attacks. During a campaign in 2007, now-President Joe Biden slammed the former mayor.

"There's only three things he mentions in a sentence -- a noun, a verb, and 9/11. There's nothing else! There's nothing else!" Biden said.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.