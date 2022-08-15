'Might as well plead guilty': Rudy Giuliani laughs off being a target of Georgia investigation

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said that he "might as well plead guilty" on Monday after finding out that he is a target of an election interference investigation in Georgia.
On his Monday WABC radio program, Giuliani said that he was confused by the news.
The former mayor explained that he "probably" would show up to testify. A judge previously postponed his scheduled testimony in Fulton County because he claimed that his doctor had told him not to fly.
"The day before I have to appear, they have now told me that I am the target!" he told listeners.
"I don't know what it's an investigation of," Giuliani laughed. "Except I have a hard time with it as a lawyer but I'll figure it out because they've screwed up the system of justice so much, I can usually figure out what crooks like this are doing."
In his defense, Giuliani pointed out that the alleged illegal activity occurred while he was serving "as an attorney for Donald J. Trump."
"So I'm going to be prosecuted for what I did as an attorney," he speculated. "[Atlanta is] a city that is well known for corruption. It's a Democratic dictatorship."
Giuliani added: "So it's really risky. You get indicted there, you might as well plead guilty. They're going to find you guilty if you're not a Democrat."
An MSNBC report this Monday chronicled the shifting explanations offered by former President Donald Trump regarding the FBI's recovery of classified documents during a raid on his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach.
Trump has so far offered multiple explanations for the documents, one being that he took them from the White House to "work on them," falsely claiming that former President Barack Obama had done the same. His latest explanation came in the form of a statement, claiming he had a "standing order" that documents removed from the White House "were deemed to be declassified the moment he removed them."
Speaking on NBC News, former national security adviser John Bolton said that claim is likely a lie.
"I think that claim is almost certainly a lie." Bolton said, adding that he was "never aware of anything even remotely approximating that policy and I haven't heard anything of it since I left [the White House]."
"So, I think this is made up, and I think a key point her is when somebody is making up stories like that, I think it indicates a level of desperation."
Threats against FBI agents and other federal law enforcement have grown even worse Monday a week after a search warrant was executed at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club. In response, Trump has attacked law enforcement and the FBI, with his followers doxing them and their families.
The Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported Adam Biles was charged with "influencing, impeding or retaliating against federal law officers" as a result of the search warrant on Trump.
"Come and get me you piece of sh*t feds" and "I am going to f*cking slaughter you," were among the comments Bies made on Gab, according to the complaint filed on Monday. He went on to compare the FBI to the Nazi SS and Soviet-era KGB saying that everyone at the FBI all the way down to the janitors should be killed.
"I’ll shoot an SS officer in the head just as quick as I’d shoot a KGB officer in the head," he said in one of his rants. "Keep that in mind. There are plenty of other letters in the alphabet. Police state scum are (sic) police state scum. Period."
"My only goal is to kill more of them before I drop," he wrote Thursday. "I will not spend one second of my life in their custody."
"HEY FEDS. We the people cannot WAIT to water the trees of liberty with your blood. I’ll be waiting for you to kick down my door," he also said.
Bies also tagged Gab CEO Andrew Torba when attacking FBI Director Christopher Wray, saying, "I sincerely believe that if you work for the FBI, then you deserve to DIE."
He then alluded to the fact that Gab had an issue with his complaints on the site, noting Gab "just gave me an account warning today for saying that a bunch of child moleseting [expletives] at the FBI should be put down."
So he attacked Torba, telling him to "go ahead and ban me.
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukrainian and Russian-installed officials reported shelling near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine on Monday, with both sides blaming each other days after the world nuclear watchdog warned of disaster if the fighting does not stop.
Russia and Ukraine have traded accusations this month of shelling near the plant, which dominates the south bank of a vast reservoir on the Dnipro River, amid fears of a nuclear catastrophe.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has warned Russian soldiers who attack Europe's largest nuclear power station or use it as a base to shoot from that they will become a "special target".
The plant is in the now Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar.
Yevhen Yevtushenko, head of the administration of the Nikopol district, which lies across the river from Enerhodar, accused Russian forces of shelling the city.
Vladimir Rogov, a Russia-installed official in Enerhodar, said that over the past two hours about 25 heavy artillery strikes from U.S.-made M777 howitzers had hit near the nuclear plant and residential areas.
Russia's Interfax news agency, quoting the press service of Enerhodar's Russian-appointed administration, said Ukrainian forces opened fire, with blasts near the power plant.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is seeking access to the plant, has warned of possible disaster. Nuclear experts fear fighting might damage the plant's spent fuel pools or reactors.
"The Russians think they can force the world to comply with their conditions by shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP (nuclear power plant)," Andriy Yermak, chief of the Ukrainian presidential staff, wrote on Twitter. "This will not happen. Instead, our military will punish them by hard hitting with precision on pain points."
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for the establishment of a demilitarised zone around Zaporizhzhia. The United Nations has the logistics and security capacity to support an IAEA visit if both Russia and Ukraine agree, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with Guterres to discuss conditions for the safe functioning of the plant, the ministry said.
A spokeswoman for Russia's foreign ministry said it would do all it could to allow IAEA specialists to visit.
"In close cooperation with the agency and its leadership, we will do everything necessary for the IAEA specialists to be at the station and give a truthful assessment of the destructive actions of the Ukrainian side," spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
DEATH PENALTY
Ukraine, where parliament on Monday extended martial law for a further three months, has said for weeks it is planning a counteroffensive to recapture Zaporizhzhia and neighbouring Kherson province, the largest part of the territory Russia seized after its Feb. 24 invasion and still holds.
Ukrainian forces reported heavy Russian shelling and attempts to advance on several towns in the eastern region of Donetsk that has become a key focus of the near six-month-old war, but said they had repelled many of the attacks.
The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces also reported Russian shelling of more than a dozen towns on the southern front - particularly the Kherson region, mainly held by Russian forces but where Ukrainian troops are steadily retaking territory.
A Russian-backed separatist court in Donetsk charged five foreign nationals captured fighting with Ukrainian forces with being mercenaries, saying three could face the death penalty, Russian media reported.
Russia calls its invasion of Ukraine a "special military operation" to demilitarise its smaller neighbour and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and Western backers accuse Moscow of waging an imperial-style war of conquest.
The conflict has pushed Moscow-Washington relations to a low point, with Russia warning it may sever them.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was ready to offer modern weapons to its allies, using a speech at an arms show near Moscow to boast of Russia's advanced weapons capabilities.
"(We) are ready to offer our allies the most modern types of weapons, from small arms to armoured vehicles and artillery to combat aviation and unmanned aerial vehicles," Putin said at the opening ceremony of the "Army-2022" forum.
"Almost all of them have been used more than once in real combat operations."
Putin's military has performed worse than expected in Ukraine. It has been beaten back from Ukraine's two biggest cities and is making slow headway, at heavy cost, in the east of the country, making the war an unconvincing showcase for Russia's arms industry.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kyiv, Yoruk Isik and Ece Toksabay in Istanbul, Andrea Shalal in Yuzhne, Maya Gebeily in Beirut and Jonathan Saul in London, and Reuters bureaux; Writing by Lincoln Feast and Nick Macfie; Editing by Mark Heinrich, Alex Richardson and Philippa Fletcher