'Might as well plead guilty': Rudy Giuliani laughs off being a target of Georgia investigation

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani said that he "might as well plead guilty" on Monday after finding out that he is a target of an election interference investigation in Georgia.

On his Monday WABC radio program, Giuliani said that he was confused by the news.

The former mayor explained that he "probably" would show up to testify. A judge previously postponed his scheduled testimony in Fulton County because he claimed that his doctor had told him not to fly.

"The day before I have to appear, they have now told me that I am the target!" he told listeners.

"I don't know what it's an investigation of," Giuliani laughed. "Except I have a hard time with it as a lawyer but I'll figure it out because they've screwed up the system of justice so much, I can usually figure out what crooks like this are doing."

In his defense, Giuliani pointed out that the alleged illegal activity occurred while he was serving "as an attorney for Donald J. Trump."

"So I'm going to be prosecuted for what I did as an attorney," he speculated. "[Atlanta is] a city that is well known for corruption. It's a Democratic dictatorship."

Giuliani added: "So it's really risky. You get indicted there, you might as well plead guilty. They're going to find you guilty if you're not a Democrat."