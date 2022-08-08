Prosecutors offer Rudy Giuliani bus ticket after he claims he can't fly to testify

Georgia prosecutors offered Rudy Giuliani a bus ticket after he claimed he could not comply with a subpoena because his doctor would not let him fly.

The former New York mayor was scheduled to appear on Tuesday before a special grand jury that is investigating whether former President Donald Trump illegally interfered in Georgia's 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani's attorney, Robert Costello, said that the judge had excused his client from testimony on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Giuliani provided prosecutors with evidence that his doctor had ordered him not to fly.

But Fulton County Deputy District Attorney Will Wooten called Giuliani's bluff.

"We do not consent to change the date," Wooten told Costello in an email. "We expect to see your client before the grand jury on August 9, 2022, here in Atlanta. We will provide alternate transportation including bus or train if your client maintains that he is unable to fly."

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney will hear arguments Tuesday on Giuliani's motion to delay his appearance.

