WATCH: Giuliani said ‘tell them Rudy sent you’ -- and Showtime’s ‘The Circus’ did just that

Showtime's "The Circus" has been investigating the efforts of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani to monetize his online videos.



On Thursday, the show posted clips of Giuliani "doing ads for cigars and gold coins on his YouTube channel."



In the ad for American Hartford Gold, Giuliani urged his followers to pick up the phone.

"Give them a call and tell them Rudy sent you," Giuliani said.

So "The Circus" did as Rudy instructed and posted a clip of the interaction to Twitter.

"American Hartford Gold, this is [REDACTED], how can I help you?" the operator asked.

"Hey [REDACTED], Rudy sent me," the caller said.

"Rudy sent you," the operator said, after a pause. "That's nice of him."

"Hahahah, we love Rudy. We just, uh, put Rudy on -- on board as our spokesperson, just ten days ago," the operator continued. "So it's really all new and we're really excited to have him on board."

"Him and, uh, Bill O'Reilly," the operator continued.

"Oh, you guys got Bill O'Reilly too," the caller asked.

"Correct, yeah," the operator replied.



