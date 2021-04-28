Feds have empaneled grand jury to investigate Giuliani — and it’s issuing subpoenas: report

This Wednesday, federal authorities carried out a search warrant at the home and office of Rudy Giuliani. The warrant was in regards to an ongoing investigation into Giuliani's alleged lobbying efforts during Donald Trump's presidency.

According to ABC News, Giuliani's electronic devices, including his cellphone, were confiscated by authorities. "Giuliani's work on matters related to Ukraine and his business dealings with two Soviet-born associates has been the subject of an ongoing investigation by prosecutors in the Southern District of New York," ABC News reports.

In additional reporting by ABC News' John Santucci, a grand jury has been empaneled on the matter.

"Giuliani's attorney [Bob Costello] tells @ABC federal agents seized devices including a computer belonging to Giuliani's longtime assistant Joann Zafonte," Santucci tweeted on Wednesday. "Bob Costello tells me Zafonte was served with a subpoena to appear before a federal grand jury next month."