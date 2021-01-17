Giuliani wants rejection of reality to be Trump's impeachment trial defense: report
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Fox News (screengrab)

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani wants to double-down on the conspiracy theories that resulted in Donald Trump's impeachment as the strategy for the defense in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial.

"President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tells ABC News he's working as part of the president's defense team in his upcoming second impeachment trial -- and that he's prepared to argue that the president's claims of widespread voter fraud did not constitute incitement to violence because the widely-debunked claims are true," ABC News reported Saturday evening.

Giuliani was interviewed by ABC News chief White House correspondent Jonathan Karl.

"I'm involved right now … that's what I'm working on," Giuliani said.

"They basically claimed that anytime [Trump] says 'voter fraud, voter fraud' -- or I do, or anybody else -- we're inciting to violence; that those words are fighting words because it's totally untrue," he said. "Well, if you can prove that it's true, or at least true enough so it's a legitimate viewpoint, then they are no longer fighting words."

Unfortunately for Giuliani, there is zero evidence to support his conspiracy theory.

Giuliani's legal strategy was reported ten days after he suggested "trial by combat" after while firing up Trump supporters shortly before the Capitol insurrection.

Trump's attorney, who is under investigation by the same Southern District of New York office he once led, also suggested taking impeachment to court -- even though the Constitution offers no such role for the judicial branch.

"If they decide to bring it to a trial, he should move to dismiss the impeachment as entirely illegal. That it was the only impeachment ever done in what, two days, three days," Giuliani suggest. "We would say to the court, 'You are now permitting in the future, basically in two days, the Congress can just impeach on anything they want to.'"