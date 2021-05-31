Former US Attorney explains why indictments are likely in Rudy Giuliani case
Americans discovered this week that a grand jury was impaneled in the ongoing case involving the Trump Organization. The case involved the business operations of former President Donald Trump's company. Because grand juries are secret, the only information known is what witnesses called have revealed.

Speaking to CNN's Jim Acosta, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Preet Bharara, explained that the way it appears currently the grand jury is set to issue criminal indictments. He explained that as witnesses are called they will reveal more about what the prosecutors are exploring.

"The grand juries themselves are admonished from speaking about the cases they are on. But case in point, witnesses themselves and lawyers for witnesses can tell people that they have been called to the grand jury," he explained. "Depending on the standing of particular people who are being interviewed or called or testify or being asked for documents, depending on where they stand on the issue they might be coming forward and speaking for the same reason we found out about this one witness, I think we will be hearing about other witnesses coming in. Not necessarily sure of what they are saying or necessarily sure of what the charges might be. That's left for people like us to speculate about."

But in the case of former Mayor Rudy Giuliani, there's a different case that isn't exactly affiliated with the SDNY case.

"Given the status of Rudy Giuliani both as the leader of that office for a number of years before I was there, and as a former lawyer to the president of the United States, it seems like you don't take an aggressive move like that, especially when you have been conducting the investigation for some time and you have a lot of documents and toll records and communications based on searches that you did before that Rudy Giuliani's lawyers are challenges. So, you have a bunch of stuff. You are seeking another bunch of stuff. You know it will be a big deal. You know Rudy Giuliani will make a big deal out of it. You know now his son is running for governor and will make this a point in his campaign, I would presume. That you don't take that action unless you have, I think, some serious intent that you have a case to bring. With all due caveats, doesn't mean it will happen, but it is an exceptional step to take in this sort of circumstance without the likelihood of charging being relatively high."

