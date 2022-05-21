Rudy Giuliani deposed for more than 9 hours by Jan. 6 committee report

The former mayor of New York City was finally interviewed by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"Rudy Giuliani, former President Donald Trump's onetime personal attorney and a lead architect of his attempt to overturn the 2020 election results, on Friday met with the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection," CNN reported Friday evening, citing two sources.

The interview reportedly lasted more than nine hours.

"The Select Committee's investigation has revealed credible evidence that you publicly promoted claims that the 2020 election was stolen and participated in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of the election results based on your allegations," Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) explained in Giuliani's subpoena in January.

"Between mid-November 2020 and January 6, 2021 (and thereafter), you actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of former President Trump and sought to convince state legislators to take steps to overturn the election results," he added.

"According to public reporting, on January 6 and in the days prior, you were in contact with then-President Trump and members of Congress regarding strategies for delaying or overturning the results of the 2020 election," he add.