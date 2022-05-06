Jan. 6 committee poised to hold Rudy Giuliani in contempt
Shutterstock

Rudy Giuliani could become the fifth of former President Donald Trump's advisers to be held in contempt of Congress if he follows through on his threat to be a no-show at his scheduled interview on Friday.

Politico reports that Giuliani originally had agreed to appear before the committee in a transcribed interview, "but told investigators Thursday he would not take part unless he was able to videotape the interview. Giuliani’s attorney Robert Costello confirmed they had canceled the interview over Giuliani’s demand to record it."

Tim Mulvey, a spokesperson for the committee, said in a statement, "Mr. Giuliani is an important witness to the conspiracy to overthrow the government and he remains under subpoena. If he refuses to comply the committee will consider all enforcement options."

The other Trump advisers already held in contempt for refusing to cooperate with the Jan. 6 committee are former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, former trade adviser Peter Navarro and Trump social media manager Dan Scavino.

IN OTHER NEWS: Chuck Schumer's Supreme Court rage should give us hope

Giuliani was deeply involved in almost every part of the effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and urged the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6 to engage in "trial by combat" to stop certification of the vote.

To this day the former New York City mayor continues to insist that the election was stolen.

SmartNews