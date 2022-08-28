Rudy Giuliani throws a tantrum demanding Biden 'be tried for crimes against humanity'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani argued on Sunday that President Joe Biden "should be tried for crimes against humanity."

During his Sunday radio program on WABC, Giuliani accused Democrats of lying about the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate and lying about the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

"How many more times do these people have to lie?" the former mayor asked. "The whole group of them have to lie. They're lying about Jan. 6 right now. It's the same group. Shifty [Adam Schiff] is the guy who told us he had the proof of Russian collusion. There is no proof. It was made up by Hillary Clinton."

"He's a damn liar when he starts calling Jan. 6 an insurrection or a revolt," Giuliani said of Schiff. "He's an inhumane human being when he fails to investigate Ashli Babbit's killing or the involvement of Antifa or the involvement and the mistakes -- or maybe worse -- of the Capitol Police that led to a lot of this."

Giuliani said that people who "pushed around cops" on Jan. 6 should be "punished appropriately."

"By putting them in jail for 14 months and leaving them there, you've got a fascist state going on, pal," he opined. "I'm not afraid to say that. Joe Biden, you run this place like this is a damn dictatorship and you should be tried for crimes against humanity."