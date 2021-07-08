Rudy Giuliani's legal fundraising page 'disappears' after raising under $10,000: report

Former Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani's legal fundraising webpage has reportedly "disappeared" after he failed to raise even $10,000 to help pay his legal bills.

The Daily Beast reports that the fundraising page for the one-time New York mayor went offline sometime between Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

The effort to raise cash for Giuliani's significant legal expenses was a resounding flop, as at the time of the page's termination, it had raised a paltry $9,798.

The page's fundraising goal was to raise $5 million, which means it came up $4.99 million short of succeeding.

"While the landing page for the Fundly account is gone, the Giuliani account still shows it's in possession of its nearly $10,000 donor haul, with the website inconspicuously archiving donor names and amounts given," the Daily Beast notes. "But links to the legal defense fund page they gave to now automatically redirect to Fundly's general landing page for "politics and public policy" causes."

Giuliani is facing a $1 billion defamation lawsuit from Dominion Voting Systems over his false claims that the company illegally stole the 2020 presidential election for President Joe Biden.

He is also being sued by Democratic members of Congress for his role in inciting the January 6th Capitol riots, as he told Trump supporters it was time for a "trial by combat" shortly before they stormed the building.