Fox called out for allowing Rudy Giuliani to rehab his image with Masked Singer performance

Screengrab.
Disgraced former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani performed "Bad to the Bone" by George Thorogood while dressed in a bird costume.
Giuliani was revealed as a contestant on the Fox show "The Masked Singer."
Panelist Ken Jeong said "I'm done" and walked off set after Giuliani was revealed, People reported.
Fox was harshly criticized for allowing Giuliani on the show. Here's some of what people were saying.
Allowing figures like Rudy Giuliani to ostensibly rehab their image through shows like this is unacceptable.https://twitter.com/parkermolloy/status/1516939358007435264\u00a0\u2026— The Lincoln Project (@The Lincoln Project) 1650507087
One of the most dangerously dystopian moments in American media history. \n\nRudy Giuliani (on a FOX-produced show, obvi), popping out of a Jack in the Box and shouting \u201cBad To The Bone\u201d as an anti-vaxxer claps and dances alongside a cheering crowd.\n\nBrutal stuff. #TheMaskedSingerhttps://twitter.com/parkermolloy/status/1516946181141807106\u00a0\u2026— Josh Cruddas (@Josh Cruddas) 1650508937
WTF?! Rudy Giuliani Sings 'Bad to the Bone' After Being Revealed on 'The Masked Singer' - So they had on a man who helped plan a coup to overturn the 2020 election and helped incited Jan 6. Next up Masked Singer has on Osama Bin Laden's top aide.https://mediaite.com/a/qncbf— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@(((DeanObeidallah)))) 1650507002
rudy giuliani on the masked singer is real "end of empire" vibes— Bobby Lewis (@Bobby Lewis) 1650509622
Baffling decision by #TheMaskedSinger to have someone on as divisive as Rudy Giulianihttps://twitter.com/kfile/status/1516945903327891460\u00a0\u2026— Brandon Pope TV (@Brandon Pope TV) 1650508960
I only watched a short clip of the Giuliani MASKED SINGER nonsense and it's amazing how a few seconds can capture everything that's wrong with American society.— Jen Chaney (@Jen Chaney) 1650507244
Welcome to Hell: Rudy Giuliani sings "Bad to the Bone" on #TheMaskedSinger, marking a new low point for reality televisionhttps://www.thedailybeast.com/rudy-giuliani-singing-bad-to-the-bone-on-the-masked-singer-is-a-new-low-point-for-reality-tv\u00a0\u2026— Marlow Stern (@Marlow Stern) 1650505301
Ken Jeong walking off the Masked Singer stage muttering \u201cI\u2019m done\u201d as Rudy Giuliani sings \u201cBad to the Bone\u201d while wearing a chicken costume standing in a giant jack-in-the-box as Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger shimmy next to each other\u2026 prestige TV simply can\u2019t match this— David Malitz (@David Malitz) 1650507012
Is embarrassing himself on camera Giuliani's kink or what?https://twitter.com/KFILE/status/1516945903327891460\u00a0\u2026— ishmael n. daro (@ishmael n. daro) 1650506392