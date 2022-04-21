Fox called out for allowing Rudy Giuliani to rehab his image with Masked Singer performance
Screengrab.

Disgraced former New York City Mayor and Donald Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani performed "Bad to the Bone" by George Thorogood while dressed in a bird costume.

Giuliani was revealed as a contestant on the Fox show "The Masked Singer."

Panelist Ken Jeong said "I'm done" and walked off set after Giuliani was revealed, People reported.

Fox was harshly criticized for allowing Giuliani on the show. Here's some of what people were saying.














