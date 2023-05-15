Lawsuit claims Rudy Giuliani 'took Viagra constantly' and was recorded demanding sex from employee

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani was recorded demanding sex from an employee, a new lawsuit claims.

In a complaint filed in New York state court on Monday, attorneys for Noelle Dunphy allege Giuliani offered her employment for a salary of $1 million a year in 2019. At the time, Giuliani was serving as an attorney for then-President Donald Trump. Several of Giuliani's businesses are also named as defendants in the suit.

The lawsuit says Giuliani told Dunphy that her employment must remain secret because he was going through an acrimonious divorce.

"Unfortunately, Giuliani's seemingly generous offers were a sham motivated by his secret desire to pursue a sexual relationship with Ms. Dunphy—in total disregard for the restraints that should have protected her as his employee and client," attorneys for Dunphy state. "He made clear that satisfying his sexual demands—which came virtually anytime, anywhere—was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation."

Giuliani allegedly drank alcohol and "took Viagra constantly," the document states.

The lawsuit claims that some of Giuliani's demands for sex were captured on recordings. Other allegations involved Giuliani conspiring with Trump to sell pardons for $2 million each.

Dunphy is seeking at least $10 million in damages.

Read the lawsuit.