Rudy Giuliani avoids charges in lobbying case after grand jury investigation concludes
Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a news conference in the Briefing Room of the White House on Sept. 27, 2020, in Washington, D.C.. - Joshua Roberts/Getty Images North America/TNS

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani will not face charges for breaking lobbying laws related to Ukraine while serving as then-President Donald Trump's personal lawyer.

Federal authorities searched Giuliani's home last year and a special master was appointed to oversee the evidence.

But on Monday, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams asked Judge Paul Oetken to end the appointment of the special master in the case.

Williams noted that the government did not expect to indict the former mayor.

"The Government writes to notify the Court that the grand jury investigation that led to the issuance of the above-referenced warrants has concluded, and that based on information currently available to the Government, criminal charges are not forthcoming," Williams wrote in a letter to Oetken.

Read the letter below.

SmartNews