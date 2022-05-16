Ex-GOP chair cracks up at the idea Giuliani is refusing to testify to Jan. 6 committee because he couldn't make his own tape

Speaking to a panel about the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin asked about the tapes that recorded witnesses who answered questions. While many in President Donald Trump's family were willing to speak, there were others who have fought back.

"Michael, Rudy Giuliani claimed he bailed on the committee staffers wouldn't let him make his own recording. Do you actually believe that?" asked Mohyeldin of Steele.

Steele merely laughed.

"No, no," he explained after a good chuckle. "Rudy — Rudy is full of it as usual. I mean, particularly now that we know there are recordings of him anyway, why do we want you to use your own recordings? We have the tapes baby! Happy to play them. Look, these guys will look for any excuse not to appear. My ingrown toenail has grown out of my other toenail! You know, it's one of those things where we simply wait for the excuse to show up."

He also noted that the conversation begs the question of whether the committee is revealing all or if they're holding things back from the American people.

"Of you are great, and sit the American people down, grab your popcorn, and watch and listen and fully appreciate and understand what happened on Jan. 6," he continued. "And, whether they need rudy or not remains to be seen, I suspect between Ivanka, Jared, and a whole host of other folks, they've got enough pieces to connect dots, enough video to create sound that really fills up what happened on Jan. 6."

See the full discussion below: