Giuliani plans for top job in Trump second term: 'I could straighten out the State Department'
Rudy Giuliani (Photo by Mandel Ngan for AFP)

Former New City York Mayor Rudy Giuliani (R) said he could take on the role of secretary of state if Donald Trump becomes president again.

In an interview on Wednesday, War Room host Steve Bannon revealed that he has called on Trump to make Giuliani the next head of the State Department.

"I'm pretty upfront about this, I'm the biggest single advocate that Rudy's got to be the Secretary of State in the second Trump term," Bannon told the former mayor. "Are you open to serve as Secretary of State in the second Trump term?"

"Oh, I shouldn't ask for a job now, right?" Giuliani demurred. "The boss would get angry. I'm willing to do what I have to do."

"If you're asked, would you serve as Secretary of State, and do you think you could do the job that needs to be done right now, the Secretary of State needs to do?" Bannon pressed.

"I would be open to do it because... I really believe I could straighten it," Giuliani bragged. "In part, I ran for president because I thought I could straighten out the State Department. I think it's the agency of government, even beyond the FBI, that needs to be straightened out first because it's us to the world."

Trump declined to make Giuliani secretary of state in 2016.

"He is and continues to be a close personal friend, and as appropriate, I will call upon him for advice and can see an important place for him in the administration at a later date," Trump said at the time.

Watch the video below from War Room.

2020 Election Media SmartNews Video