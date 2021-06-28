Rudy Giuliani claims law license was suspended to 'shut me up' because Trump is on verge of winning
Rudy Giuliani said on Monday that a New York court had conspired to silence him because former President Donald Trump is on the verge of overturning the 2020 election.

While speaking to Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon, Giuliani suggested that the 2020 Arizona election would soon be awarded to Trump because auditors will find "phony" votes.

"I think you're going to see in Arizona a very clear demonstration that there were phony votes cast," he explained. "You're going to see a whole group of different things that should take you over the bar, which is about 11,000 [votes]."

Giuliani predicted that Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin could soon be overturned for Trump.

"That's why they're fighting back so hard, trying to shut up Trump, shut up me," he insisted.

Giuliani also blasted New York prosecutors who are reportedly considering criminal charges against the Trump Organization for an alleged scheme to compensate employees without paying taxes.

"A lot of that the president should be commended for," Giuliani said. "He's trying to take care of his employees in a very kind way actually. The whole thing in New York is sickening."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

