Rudy Giuliani suspended from practicing law in New York
Rudy Giuliani on his podcast (screengrab).

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani has been suspended from practicing law in New York, according to the Supreme Court of New York Appellate Division, First Judicial Department. The suspension will continue as the Attorney Grievance Committees continue an investigation into Giuliani.

The court ruled that they found "there is uncontroverted evidence that respondent communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump's failed effort at reelection in 2020."

They explained that the false statements bolstered Giuliani's narrative that there was widespread voter fraud and that the 2020 election was stolen from his client.

"Once the investigation is complete, the Committee may commence a formal proceeding in which the attorney has the right to be heard. If the Committee concludes that the attorney may face public discipline, then, consistent with the objective of 'protect[ing] the public, maintain[ing] the integrity and honor of the profession, or deter[ing] others from committing similar misconduct,' the matter is brought before the Appellate Division," the court said.

Read the full report.

