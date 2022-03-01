Rudy Giuliani hilariously claims he doesn't want son's campaign 'getting an edge' with Trump endorsement
Twitter/screen grab

Former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani claimed that he had not asked former President Donald Trump to endorse his son's campaign for New York governor because he doesn't want any of the candidates to have an unfair edge in the race.

Giuliani made the remarks at an event with his son Andrew on Tuesday.

"So far, this guy is winning that battle," Giuliani said of his son. "He's willing to do an open primary, equal terms for everybody, nobody getting an edge. Let's just go out there, 3 million Republicans, we're going to let them decide."

It was not immediately clear if Andrew Giuliani had independantly sought the endorsement of the former president.

Watch the video below.

