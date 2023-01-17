'This is a set-up': Giuliani invents wild conspiracy theory linking Mar-a-Lago search to Biden docs

Rudy Giuliani, a personal attorney for former President Donald Trump, claimed on Tuesday that his client's Mar-a-Lago estate had been searched because the FBI wanted to "offset" classified documents that would later be found at the home of President Joe Biden.

"I believe they created it as a raid in order to make it look criminal," Giuliani told podcast host Steve Bannon. "Because they knew they had a problem with Biden."

"This is a set-up," he continued. "It was a set-up to try to offset what they knew would eventually come out. And it has no defense."

Bannon asked for clarification: "You're saying the jackbooted FBI raid on 8 August at Mar-a-Lago was a set-up?"

"People around Biden would have to know that he had this classified material," Giuliani confirmed. "A lot of people knew about it. So, the chances that this would come out were pretty darn strong."

There is no evidence that the FBI "knew" classified materials would be found at Biden's home and office.

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.