Rudy Giuliani plans to plead not guilty in Georgia case and waive arraignment: report

Former President Donald Trump's legal associate Rudy Giuliani plans to enter a not guilty plea in the Georgia election racketeering case — and waive his arraignment, according to CBS News.

"Trump and several other defendants have already filed waivers and entered not guilty pleas. 'I can confirm that it is his intention to waive,' said Giuliani's spokesperson and political advisor Ted Goodman," reported Graham Kates. "Giuliani faces 13 charges related to the racketeering case, in which 19 people are accused of acting as a 'criminal enterprise' in their efforts to overturn Georgia's vote after President Joe Biden won."

So far, every associate of Trump indicted in the scheme has signaled their intention to go to trial, but many are requesting their cases be removed to federal court or severed as part of their speedy trial rights.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor who served as mayor of New York City and ran unsuccessfully for president in the years before becoming a close ally of Trump, played a key role in the plot to overturn the Georgia election, including pushing conspiracy theories about a pair of election workers and falsely claiming they were stuffing the vote using suitcases of fake ballots.

Those two election workers, Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss, are suing him for defamation, and this week a judge held Giuliani liable by default after he failed to respond to subpoenas.

This comes amid reporting that Giuliani is in dire financial straits as his legal expenses continue to rack up.