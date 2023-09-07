'Incredibly stupid idea': GOP strategist slams far-right's Biden impeachment obsession

Veteran Republican strategist Mike Murphy said on Wednesday night that the far-right of his party is following an "incredibly stupid idea" by focusing on impeachment inquiries for President Joe Biden.

Murphy appeared on MSNBC's The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle on Wednesday, and was asked about his party's focus on Biden impeachment.

"You can love Joe Biden. you can dislike him. But the political strategy, at least right, the campaign -- is quite weak, especially on the economy. So, to the extent that the Republicans help the Democrats by throwing a big smoke bomb over, hey, let's talk about Trump, and crazy impeachment schemes and things like that, they are losing the opportunity to prosecute president Biden over his performance on the economy."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

He added:

"So, politically, it's an incredibly stupid idea. But we suffer in my beloved GOP from kind of the banana republic wing. Many of them are elected, particularly in the house, and they -- are minority of them that have been direct mail fundraising operations to feed, and kind of this echo chamber and stuff, can hardly wait to do something like that, because it is in their narrow interests. It's not in the Republican party's interests if they want to not get wiped out next year and propose in November."

Watch below or click the link.